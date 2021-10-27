Some Muni services to temporarily shut down due to vaccine-related service changes

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Short line service on a few Muni lines will be temporarily suspended due to the city’s vaccine mandate, according to the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency.

Employees are required to be fully vaccinated and after Nov. 1, only vaccinated employees will be able to work, leading to operator shortages.

“Short service refers to buses that run on a segment of a longer Muni route to help improve frequency on higher-ridership portions of the line.”

Muni routes will not be canceled.

The lines that will be temporarily suspended starting Nov. 1 include:

1 California Short

14R Mission Rapid Short (weekends only)

30 Stockton Short

49 Van Ness Short (weekends only)

Riders may see crowding and longer waits on some bus routes.

There is no estimated time of restoring service to these lines at this time.

SFMTA is working with operators on vaccines in order to return to work sooner.

They are also in the process of hiring.

Additional Muni services will begin in early 2022, according to SFMTA, pending the go-ahead from the Board of Directors on Dec. 7.