MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Some AT&T landlines in Marin County are unable to call 911, according to the county’s emergency webpage.

Instead, people whose 911 isn’t working and need medical or fire service should call 415-472-0911. People who need law enforcement should call 415-479-2311.

The Marin County Sheriff’s office tweeted, following up, that 911 is out “only in Inverness.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.