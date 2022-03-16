SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Lakeport Police Department in Lake County, California announced that it was donating ballistic helmets and vests to Ukraine.

“Today we donated numerous sets of surplus ballistic helmets and vests to help save lives in Ukraine,” the department stated via Facebook. “Many law enforcement agencies throughout California and the nation are doing the same. This is being coordinated in our state by the California Office of Emergency Services.”

The San Francisco and Berkeley police departments are not among those participating.

“I do not believe the department has any excess helmets for donation,” Officer Byron White, the public information officer for the Berkeley Police Department, stated to KRON4.

Officer Robert Rueca, who serves that role for the San Francisco Police Department, told KRON4 that “at this time we do not have any program to send such equipment to the Ukraine.”

The San Jose and Oakland police departments did not respond to requests for comment.