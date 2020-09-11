Some restaurants in Alameda close outdoor dining due to unhealthy air quality

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) – In the East Bay, the air quality hovered in the unhealthy range for most of Thursday and got worse as the day unfolded in many spots.
Some Alameda restaurants decided not to offer outdoor dining because of the bad air.
One of those restaurants that took action in response to that horrible air quality slamming the Bay Area, was at the Star restaurant in Alameda.
The lights are up, but they were not on, the outdoor patio shutdown due to the sooty, smoky skies.
“It was not good, so we decided to pull the chairs in and it isn’t good for our employees either, so we are offering take out,” manager of Star restaurant Ben Rodriguez said.
There were some that braved the outdoors.
Some people say they came out to help out, like Paul McMillian who owns a small business.
“I like coming out and supporting the local business. I am a small business owner, so it is nice to get my food here,” McMillian said.
Lisa Cross closed her shop Lauren’s closet, named after her daughter, on Wednesday when the orange glow was just too ominous. She opened her doors Thursday but said this year has been quite a lot to deal with.
