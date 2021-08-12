Some San Francisco business owners have concerns over indoor vaccine mandate

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Despite some reassurance from city leaders, a lot of business owners say they are still uneasy about having to enforce this new mandate.

One restaurant owner KRON4 talked with said he’s worried this mandate might discourage people from going out and in a tourist hotspot like North Beach, many visitors might not be aware of the new rule.

They’re also concerned they’re not getting enough guidance on this new mandate from city officials.

If you want to eat or do many other things indoors in San Francisco, you’ll soon need proof of full vaccination.

It’s a move that’s concerning some businesses who want to encourage customers to come in.

“I think this vaccination-proof mandate is going to give another hit to the restaurants and fewer people, I’m sure, are going to decide to go inside our restaurant,” Francesco Covucci said.

Francesco Covucci, part-owner of Il Casaro Pizzeria is worried there has not been enough guidance on how to validate a vaccine card.

Laurie Thomas, the executive director of the Golden Gate Restaurant Association says that’s a work in progress.

“We requested some tools for the restaurants to be able to say, yes, I checked this person’s identification. Yes! I checked this person’s proof of vaccination. So, we’re going to be trying to leverage all of that” Laurie Thomas said.

“I know what mine looks like but I don’t know about vaccination cards for other countries. We need to have more guidelines on how to check those,” Covucci said.

The city’s public health department and Mayor London Breed announced the new mandate Thursday just blocks from Il Casaro.

The health order is aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 delta variant. Some locals are on board with the idea.

“I personally think it’s a great idea. we got to get everybody vaccinated. I think making sure everybody knows about it is going to be the challenge,” Paula Ausano said.

To help workers and businesses with compliance, health officials say the vaccination requirement for staff will go into effect on October 13th.

Covucci is confident all workers across their four restaurants will meet the requirement but the mandate for everyone will still be difficult to enforce.

Several businesses throughout San Francisco have already implemented vaccine requirements for customers and workers.

This move follows similar action taken in New York City where residents and visitors there have to show proof of vaccination for indoor dining, gyms, and entertainment venues.