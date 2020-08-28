Some San Francisco businesses including hair, nail salons can reopen Sept. 1

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco Mayor London Breed on Friday held a press conference to give an update on the city’s response to the coronavirus pandemic and further reopening plans.

Mayor Breed announced some businesses including gyms, barbershops, hair, and nail salons will be allowed to reopen outdoors starting Sept. 1.

San Francisco remains on the state’s COVID-19 watch list.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Latest Stories: