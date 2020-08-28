SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco Mayor London Breed on Friday held a press conference to give an update on the city’s response to the coronavirus pandemic and further reopening plans.
Mayor Breed announced some businesses including gyms, barbershops, hair, and nail salons will be allowed to reopen outdoors starting Sept. 1.
San Francisco remains on the state’s COVID-19 watch list.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Latest Stories:
- Coronavirus: Newsom unveils new color-coded tier system to assess California counties
- Some San Francisco businesses including hair, nail salons can reopen Sept. 1
- Unhealthy air returns to Bay Area
- US Marshals rescue dozens of Georgia children in weeks-long operation
- More businesses open in Contra Costa County as restrictions relax