Some San Francisco teachers stage ‘sickout’ for COVID safety

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Some San Francisco teachers are fed up with the school district saying they didn’t prepare for the expected surge the city is experiencing right now with omicron cases.

So on Thursday, teachers in the union are holding a sickout — demanding safer work conditions.

This is on top of the over 600 San Francisco teachers who actually called out sick yesterday due to symptoms or exposure to the virus.

Somehow, the district kept schools open.

The teachers want the district to provide daily disposable KN95 or N95 masks for all staff who are part of the unions.

They also want access to free weekly testing for all staff and all students should be arranged, with free rapid testing available at all SFUSD sites and central offices — including the continuation of 10-day paid sick leave for staff due to COVID and COVID vaccination-related illness.

The superintendent has responded saying they operate one of the largest COVID testing sites in the city and encouraged all to get tested after winter break.

This week, the superintendent claims they are making rapid testing available at several schools and the district headquarters with tests shipped to them by the state.

Masks will be held out this week and next.

Teachers in the union are not advised to gather in front of the district office on Franklin Street, but rather call out in solidarity.

The union hopes this sends a message to not only the district but the city and state as well.