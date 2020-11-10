Some San Rafael City School students return to class

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) — Kids at seven San Rafael City Schools are back inside the classrooms on Wednesday after months of distance-only learning due to the pandemic.

In San Rafael, hybrid learning is finally in full swing where half the kids will learn in-person. Sets of students will rotate in and out of the classroom, an AM set and a PM set. When they’re not in class, they will resume online classes.

The hybrid model on Tuesday is for students in kindergarten through second grade. The school system said it consulted with Marin Health and Human Services before moving ahead with the plan.

SRCS said it tested over 1,000 students, family members and school staff for coronavirus which they said showed “low community prevalence.”

While anyone is on school campus, they will have to wear face masks, except when eating and drinking. According to the school system, snacks will not be allowed in the classroom but teachers will allow students to step out to drink water.

The elementary schools reopening campus include:

Bahia Vista

San Pedro

Coleman

Sun Valley

Glenwood

Venetia Valley

Laurel Dell

Parents or guardians are asked to complete a daily Student Health Check before sending their kids to school. This includes checking the child for: fever, cough, headache, sore throat, runny nose or diarrhea, and filling out a daily form.

