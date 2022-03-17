SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – It’s St. Patrick’s Day and that means you won’t have to spend from your pot of gold – depending on what you’re purchasing.

If you wear green to Krispy Kreme today, you can get a green-colored O’riginal Glazed Doughnut for free. (It’s just the original glazed doughnut, but in green color.)

Del Taco’s Del Yeah! Rewards members can get free guacamole if they order in-app.

Insomnia Cookies is continuing its $12 twelve-pack of cookies as it decorates some cookies green today and through the weekend.

At McDonald’s, downloading the MyMcDonald’s Rewards app can get you a free large fry to munch on with your Shamrock Shake.

Noodles & Company is doing a buy-one-get-one-free deal on salads and vegetable-based noodles today.

At Taco Bell, a cup of Cinnabon Delight coffee is 50 cents with a purchase of a dollar or more for breakfast (until 11 a.m.), at participating locations.

And Sonic Drive In is doing half-priced corn-dogs.