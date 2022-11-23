GILROY, Calif. (KRON) — Police in Gilroy said there has been a spike of incidents involving animal cruelty inflicted on both domesticated and wild animals.

Local residents said they found kittens and cats that were burned and mutilated. Residents recently posted a warning on the Gilroy Neighborhood Watch Facebook page about a suspected “serial cat killer.”

The alert states that animals have been periodically found on Church Street that were tortured, killed, and burned. Most recently, a 3-month-old kitten had to be humanely euthanized after it was found suffering from extensive head injuries.

The Gilroy Police Department is trying to identify the person or persons responsible.

“Animal cruelty includes intentional acts of harm inflicted upon an animal, as well as acts of neglect,” police wrote Tuesday. “The Gilroy Police Department takes reports of animal cruelty seriously and conducts investigations given the totality of the circumstance.”

Reports of animal cruelty are directed to GPD’s Animal Control Officer to help identify potential patterns and suspects.

If you have any information regarding incidents of animal cruelty in Gilroy, call the Community Services Officer / Animal Control Officer at 408-846-0568. Information may be left anonymously.