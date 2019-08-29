Son of ex-Union City police chief charged with Oakland murder

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The son of former Union City police chief Darryl McAllister has been charged with murder in Oakland.

Officials said 19-year-old Tyrone McAllister is accused of shooting and killing a 32-year-old man.

It happened after a robbery last Tuesday night in Oakland’s Uptown neighborhood.

A 28-year-old ma is also charged with the murder.

Police say surveillance video connects the two men to the fatal shooting.

Tyrone McAllister made headlines last August when he was arrested in connection with the attack of a 71-year-old Sikh man in Manteca.

