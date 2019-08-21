Son saves father from attack by homeless man at San Francisco truffle shop

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A San Francisco business owner says his 13-year-old son saved him from an attack by a homeless man.

The owner of XOX Truffles on Columbus Street says the man walked into his store and started harassing customers.

When he forced the man out of his shop, the attacker began choking him.

His 13-year-old son then grabbed a bat and threatened to hit the man.

The attacker took off, but later returned to the shop and that’s when he was arrested by police.

The man faces charges of assault, making threats, and false imprisonment.

