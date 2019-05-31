Sonoma Co. renters impacted by wildfires subjected to unlawful price gouging, DA says

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) — Following the deadly Tubbs Fire in Sonoma County in 2017, fire-displaced renters found themselves paying higher rates at apartment homes — a violation of California’s price gouging law, says the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office.

The state law bars landlords from raising rent prices by more than 10 percent.

In a statement, the district attorney announced FG Meadows, LLC to pay penalties of $40,000 and $5,000 dollars in investigative costs to the DA’s office, plus restitution to all affected tenants.

The district attorney’s office says the owner and operator of the Meadows at Fountaingrove Apartments raised rents in excess of 10 percent.

The case is part of ongoing efforts to ensure victims of the fire and residents are not further victimized by landlords taking advantage of the rental market in Sonoma County.

The county lost over 5,000 homes from the devastating fires.

