Sonoma County added to state’s COVID-19 watchlist in response to rising cases

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Sonoma County is the latest Bay Area county to be added to the state’s COVID-19 watchlist following a rise in coronavirus cases.

The state Department of Public Health notified the county Friday that if its coronavirus data do not improve over the next three days, the county will be required to follow new restrictions as part of statewide actions designed to slow the spread of the virus.

The restrictions would start as soon as Monday, July 13 and would be in place until the state takes further action, which would be no earlier than July 22.

Sonoma County’s rate of infections per 100,000 residents has increased five-fold from 20 in early June to more than 100 over the past several days, Dr. Sundari Mase, the county’s Public Health Officer, told the Board of Supervisors on Thursday.

The state Public Health Officer is expected to issue a health order for Sonoma County that would restrict indoor business operations to discourage large indoor gatherings.

The following business types would not allowed to operate indoor activities:

Restaurants

Wineries/tasting rooms

Bars, clubs, breweries, brewpubs and distilleries

Movie theaters

Family entertainment centers (for example: bowling alleys and arcades)

Zoos and museums

Card rooms

If the State restricts activities, this information is important for impacted businesses:

Outdoor dining and take-out would still be permitted.

Wineries and tasting rooms would likely be able to operate outdoors, and the serving of food would not be a requirement.

Bars, clubs, breweries, brewpubs, and distilleries would be required to halt all indoor service. Alcohol may be served outdoors only in the same transaction of a meal.

Sonoma County joins 29 other counties in California, including Marin and Napa counties, in being added to the Gov. Newsom’s COVID-19 watchlist.

Latest News Headlines: