Sonoma County allows 50 spectators at indoor events as COVID cases decline

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Sonoma County is clarifying a health order as COVID-19 cases continue to decline.

On Thursday, health officer Dr. Sundari Mase stated that the health order limiting 50 people at indoor events will now include 50 spectators.

This means the total number of people in attendance will not include staff, media, players, or performers.

“The health order was necessary when COVID-19 cases were spiking in the community, and it helped us bend the curve,” Dr. Mase said. “Allowing 50 spectators to attend indoor events along with the performers, players and staff will not significantly impact our case rate at this time.”

Spectators will still be required to wear face coverings and follow other health orders.

On Jan. 10, Dr. Mase limited outdoor gatherings to 100 people. Since then, Sonoma County has seen the case rate drop from 250 new cases a day per 100,000 residents to 199.

The order is set to expire at 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 10.

According to the health officer, hospitalizations have gone down, which is similar to other Bay Area counties.

Dr. Mase also announced on Thursday the extension of the Feb. 1 deadline for workers in high-risk occupations to have twice-weekly testing if proof of a COVID booster has not been submitted.

This includes those who work in law enforcement, fire, emergency medical services, pharmacies, dental offices, operators of temporary disaster shelters, and public and private school staff.

This deadline for the testing requirement is now March 1 — Employees are still required to submit their booster proof by Feb. 1, if eligible.

For more details, visit the Sonoma County Emergency website.