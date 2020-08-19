Sonoma County announces school closures for Wednesday due to 13-4 fire burning

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – The Sonoma County Office of Education has announced school closures for Wednesday, August 19 due to the 13-4 fire burning.

Guerneville School District was notified on Tuesday night that school will be canceled as evacuation orders remain in place.

The district was scheduled to be on distance learning.

Other school districts near the evacuation area are Monte Rio, Fort Ross, Kashia and Montgomery.

School officials advise families to check school websites for further updates.

Latest Stories: