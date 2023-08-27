(BCN) — Police in Sonoma County are on the lookout for the driver of a Toyota Highlander suspected of being involved in a traffic collision along River Road outside Windsor that left one pedestrian dead, the California Highway Patrol said Monday.

At around 7:29 a.m. Monday, officers were first informed of an accident involving a Toyota Highlander and an 18-year-old pedestrian along River Road in the Forestville area just west of Windsor. The vehicle allegedly hit the pedestrian, who suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene, according to the CHP.

However, at 7:34 a.m., officers reported that the suspect vehicle fled the scene. Police in Santa Rosa and Windsor have been informed and are on the lookout for the suspect, highway patrol said.

