(KRON) — A man who allegedly grabbed money from a bank teller’s drawer and fled in Guerneville was located and arrested Monday, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

The man entered a bank on the 16000 block of Main Street and handed the teller a note demanding money, the sheriff’s office said. After the teller refused, the suspect grabbed money from the drawer and walked out.

Responding deputies found a man matching the suspect’s description under a bridge in the area, SCSO said. Deputies recognized the man as Bradley Bennett, 35, who they said is a transient.

According to the sheriff’s office, Bennett then went to a car and sat inside it. Deputies removed him from the vehicle out of concern he would flee, and a brief struggle ensued.

SCSO deputies said they found money in Bennett’s pants and stolen money in a parking lot near the bank.

Bennett was arrested and booked into jail for felony robbery, felony burglary, misdemeanor resisting arrest and violation of felony parole. He is being held without bail.