Sonoma County blood banks in need of donations

SANTA ROSA (KRON) – Blood donors are needed to help families affected by the Kincade Fire.
Blood banks in Sonoma County say the fire forced them to cancel blood drives and now their supply is running l0ow.
The Santa Rosa donation center and Santa Rosa warehouse are both in mandatory evacuation zones.
They’re asking people who are not evacuated to donate blood.
Both facilities need donations from scores of people each day to maintain the needed supply.
To learn more on how you can donate, click here.
