Sonoma County confirms 2nd community spread case of coronavirus

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Sonoma County has confirmed a second case of coronavirus through community spread exposure.

The Sonoma County Department of Health Services says this case hasn’t traveled recently.

DHS has contacted the infected person and asked them to self-quarantine.

Sonoma County health officials reported the first confirmed case of community spread of COVID-19 on Saturday, March 14.

Sonoma County has three additional local cases of coronavirus, all with connections to

international cruise ship travel.

County officials say they will release more information as it becomes available.



