Sonoma County declares local drought emergency, now seeking federal help

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Sonoma County supervisors declared a local drought emergency and are now asking the governor to get a drought declaration from federal officials.

Governor Newsom visited Lake Mendocino back on April 21, where he proclaimed a state of emergency in Sonoma and Mendocino counties due to the concerning conditions seen in the Russian River watershed.

Lake Mendocino is at 43% of target capacity and Lake Sonoma is at 62% – both the lowest they have ever been seen by officials.

Declaring a local drought emergency provides Sonoma County with more resources to support the agriculture and economy, including funding.

Getting a drought declaration on the federal level would help bring more funds to the region to help.

One supervisor even said this drought could have larger impacts than drinking water and conservation efforts, it could have a big effect on local agriculture.

Local producers could see crop loss during this drought.

While these local leaders seek federal funding – they remind everyone to do their part.

Now is the time to save every drop – supervisors say there is no water to waste.

On May 11, there will be another update on help from this declared emergency.