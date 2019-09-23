Sonoma County declares State of Emergency ahead of possible PG&E power shutoffs

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) – The County of Sonoma on Monday declared a State of Emergency ahead of the possible PG&E power shutoffs anticipated due to a threat of high fire danger.

In a statement, the county said it made the declaration “in an abundance of caution to ensure we are able to prepare our own internal operation and respond to this event to the best of abilities,” according to Board of Supervisors Chair David Rabbitt.

The County’s Emergency Operation Center has been activated.

At this time PG&E says around 33,000 customers in Sonoma County could lose power, in addition to customers in Napa and Lake Counties.

Officials said areas in Sonoma County to be affected by the potential shutdowns include most of the county.

“Residents in those areas should prepare for the possibility of losing power this evening, Sept. 23 at about 8:00 p.m.,” officials said.

PG&E expects to start restoring power on Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 6 a.m.

Officials said a second power shutoff may begin on Tuesday around 8 p.m., with power restored by Wednesday around 6 a.m.

PG&E will be providing customers with the latest updates when available.

If you have any questions, you can call PG&E at 866-743-6589 or visit PG&E online.

