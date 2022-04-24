SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — One driver died after crashing into a tree Sunday morning in Sonoma County, California Highway Patrol announced in a press release. The crash happened around 7:26 a.m. near the Old Redwood Highway east of Ely Road where it was reported that the victim’s car was found fully engulfed in fire.

An investigation determined the unidentified victim was driving a Nissan Sentra at a high rate of speed then lost control. After the car hit the tree, the driver was ejected from the car — with the Nissan being a short distance away from the driver when it caught fire.

The identity of the victim is not being released, pending family notification, police said.

A few hours earlier around 3 a.m., a motorcyclist died after a crash in Sonoma County. This incident happened roughly 10 miles north of where the Nissan Sentra crashed into a tree.