Sonoma County Evacuation Orders

SONOMA COUNTY, CALIF. (KRON) — The following Evacuation Orders are in place for Sonoma County as of Monday morning:

Santa Rosa 9/28/2020, 5:28 AM: Zones Northeast 2 & Northeast 3/Middle Rincon, Santa Rosa. East of Brush Creek Rd North of Montecito Blvd West of Calistoga Rd South of City Boundary (north of Badger Rd area) East of Mission Blvd North of Highway 12 South of Montecito Blvd West of Calistoga Rd

Zones Northeast 2 & Northeast 3/Middle Rincon, Santa Rosa.

Zone 2Q1 – 9/28/2020, 4:34 AM: North of St. Helena Road East of Calistoga Road/Petrified Forest Road Southwest of the Napa/Sonoma County line

Zone 3G1 – 9/27/2020, 8:27 PM: South of St. Helena Road West of the Napa/Sonoma County line North of Los Alamos / Cleland Ranch Roads East of Calistoga Road

Zone 3G2 – 9/27/2020, 9:20 PM: South of Cleland Ranch Road West of Los Alamos Road North and east of Santa Rosa City Limits East of Calistoga Road

Zone 3G3 – 9/27/2020, 9:20 PM : South of Los Alamos Road West of Santa Rosa City Limits and Los Alamos Road Northeast of Highway 12 West of the Napa/Sonoma County Line, the easternmost boundary of Hood Mountain Regional Park, and easternmost boundary of Los Guilicos Juvenile Center. This includes Los Guilicos Juvenile Center.

: Zone 6A1 – 9/27/2020, 10:25 PM: Southwest of Highway 12 East of Santa Rosa City Limits, the eastern boundary of Annadel State Park, and Savannah Trail North of Bennett Valley Road West of Warm Springs Road.

Zone 6A2 – 9/28/2020, 2:08 AM: Southwest of Highway 12 East and north of Warm Springs Road Northwest of Arnold Drive

Zone 6B1 – 9/27/2020, 10:25 PM: South and west of the Napa/Sonoma County Line Northeast of Highway 12 and north of the southernmost boundary of Sugarloaf Ridge State Park Northwest of Adobe Canyon Road East of Pythian Road and Hood Mountain Regional Park.

Zone 6B2 – 9/27/2020, 10:25 PM: Northeast of Highway 12 Northwest of Nelligan Road/Nuns Canyon Road West of the Napa/Sonoma County line Southeast of Adobe Canyon Road and south of Sugarloaf Ridge State Park.

Zone 6B3 – 9/28/2020, 2:08 AM: Northeast of Highway 12 Southeast of Nuns Canyon Road/Nelligan Road Southwest of Napa/Sonoma County Line Northwest of Trinity Road

Zone 2P1 – 9/27/2020, 11:10 PM: South of Porter Creek Road East of Mark West Springs Road North of Santa Rosa City Limits West of Calistoga Road



An Evacuation Order means there is an immediate threat to life. The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said:

“If you are in this zone, calmly and quickly evacuate now. Check with your neighbors to ensure they know about this order if you have time. First responders are going door to door to assist people.”

Evacuation Warnings

Evacuation Warnings have been issued for Summerfield, Spring Lake & Northeast/Middle Rincon in the City of Santa Rosa.

Evacuation Warning for the entire area of Spring Lake:

This includes all areas within this perimeter:

North of Stonehedge Ave

East of Summerfield Rd

West of Violetti Rd (East side of Spring Lake)

South of Highway 12 (Between Mission Blvd and Calistoga Rd)

South of Montgomery Rd (between south end of Calistoga Rd to Channel Dr)

Evacuation Warning for the entire area of Summerfield:

This includes all areas within this perimeter:

East of Summerfield Rd

South of Stonehedge Dr

North of the City boundary

West of the City’s boundary (Annadel State Park)

Evacuation Warning for the entire area of Northeast 2:

This includes all areas:

East of Brush Creek Rd

North of Montecito Blvd

West of Calistoga Rd

South of City Boundary (north of Badger Rd area)

Look up your designated zones within the Santa Rosa city limits at: SRCity.org/EvacZones

Evacuation Warning for the entire area of Northeast – 3 / Middle Rincon:

This includes all areas within this perimeter:

East of Mission Blvd

North of Highway 12

South of Montecito Blvd

West of Calistoga Rd

If you are in the evacuation warning area, be prepared to evacuate. If you feel unsafe, evacuate. If you need help evacuating animals, call (707) 861-0699 (Sonoma CART). If you need help evacuating livestock, call (707) 234-7193 (NorCal Livestock Evac).

