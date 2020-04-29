Sonoma County Fair canceled for first time since WWII

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – This year’s Sonoma County Fair has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, event organizers announced Tuesday.

In a statement posted to Facebook, officials said in part, “The safety and health of our Fair guests, partners, and exhibitors remains at the forefront of this decision.”

This is the first time since World War II that the fair has been canceled.

The decision comes after officials also announced the cancellation of the Marin County Fair.

Officials said they hope to host the fair again 2021.

Large gatherings remain banned as the pandemic continues.

At last check, there were 228 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Sonoma County, with two reported deaths.

Latest Stories: