Sonoma County Fair goes on despite rising COVID cases

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – In the North Bay, Sonoma County is starting to see an uptick of coronavirus cases – and that’s being blamed on the delta variant.

According to county data, new cases per 100,000 are up 27% from last week, and the test positivity rate is at 5%.

The total number of active cases sits at 1,259, which is an increase of 30% from last week.

As you can see, the numbers are going in the wrong direction.

Despite these numbers, the Sonoma County Fair is still going on as planned.

This is raising concerns about the safety of attending the fair.

While the fair will still feel and look the same, there are rules in place to make sure people are protected.

The fair is requiring people to wear masks at all times if they’re not fully vaccinated, and even if you are they are requiring you to wear it if you’re inside some of their pavilions.

They’re also limiting the number of people inside to no more than 9999 people so everyone can practice social distancing.

Normally, they can accommodate as many as 31,000 people at a time.

To learn more, visit the Sonoma County Fair’s website.