SONOMA CO. (BCN) – Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit crews have stopped the forward progress of a fire above Monte Rio, a spokesperson for the department said.

The vegetation fire was first reported around 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday. At that time, the fire was described as seven to ten acres with a “slow rate of spread.”

Cal Fire now confirms that it is “seven acres of timber” and crews will continue to work through the night and tomorrow mopping up hot spots and securing control lines.

No structures were threatened and there were no evacuation warnings.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.