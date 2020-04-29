Sonoma County health officer eases restrictions on park closures

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – The health officer of Sonoma County amended the order on park closures on Tuesday which were put in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The eased restrictions will allow limited, non-vehicular access to some parks for neighborhood walking, jogging, hiking and bicycling.

The order will be effective as of 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, April 29 and will remain in effect until the shelter in place is terminated.

Amended Parks Closures Starting April 29 – Sonoma County residents may walk or bike from home to nearby parks for walking, hiking, jogging and biking.



Driving to a park is NOT allowed. Sonoma Coast parks remain CLOSED. https://t.co/Hd2i9mnyHj pic.twitter.com/kDBkbraHp9 — County of Sonoma (@CountyofSonoma) April 28, 2020

It is important to note that people cannot drive to these parks. Parking lots will remain closed and essentially the parks re-opening is limited to whoever can bike or walk to the park from their home.

The order states that all Sonoma County parks will continue to be closed to vehicles.

“In the event of crowding, widespread non-compliance with the limitations of this Order, or other evidence of activities presenting an unacceptable risk of spread of COVID-19 through Park use, any or all Parks may be closed again in their entirety or on a case-by-case-basis by the Health Officer, or by the individual Park owner, including but not limited to County Parks as determined by the Director of Regional Parks, as needed.”

In addition to easing restrictions at parks, the county will be announcing other revisions later this week allowing constructions, landscaping, gardening, and real estate viewing, and will go into effect on Monday.

Click here for the full order.

Check back for more details.

Latest Stories: