Sonoma County hits pause on reopening hair salons, barbershops

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Despite California Governor Gavin Newsom on Tuesday giving the green light for hair salons and barbershops to reopen, the public health officer in Sonoma County is saying not yet.

Citing too many new coronavirus cases in the county, local health officials said hair salons and barbershops will remain closed.

In the past two weeks, health officials have discovered over 200 new cases of coronavirus, many of which popped up over the holiday weekend.

It’s unclear when they will reopen in the county, but once they do, several guidelines will be in effect.

Face masks will be required, and high-touch amenities like magazines and coffee makers will be removed from lobbies.

High-traffic areas such as work stations and booths plus all tools will need to be frequently disinfected.

Also part of the new guidelines, customers will need to answer questions about their health.

Appointments must also be staggered in order to keep a limited amount of customers in the shop at a time.

Services that will be allowed include haircuts, hair coloring, and blowouts.

Waxing, threading, shaves or facials are still prohibited.

Latest Stories: