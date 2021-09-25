Sonoma County Housing Authority to open choice voucher lottery

(BCN) – The Sonoma County Housing Authority will open its housing choice voucher waitlist lottery to provide affordable private rentals to low-income individuals.

The application period will be open from Oct. 1 to Nov. 1. 750 applicants will be randomly selected from the pool, screened and notified of their place on the waitlist in December. Those not selected can reapply for the next drawing in two years.

To apply for the voucher, residents can visit www.waitlistcheck.com/CA085 or visit the Housing Authority’s office at 1440 Guerneville Road in San Rosa, open Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

