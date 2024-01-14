(KRON) – The Caltrans District 4 announced this morning that the intersection of State Route 12 and State Route 121 in Sonoma County remains closed due to flooding.
Caltrans asks drivers to use alternative routes and plan ahead for their commute.
by: Jordan Baker
Posted:
Updated:
(KRON) – The Caltrans District 4 announced this morning that the intersection of State Route 12 and State Route 121 in Sonoma County remains closed due to flooding.
Caltrans asks drivers to use alternative routes and plan ahead for their commute.