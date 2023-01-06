SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Sonoma County emergency officials have issued an evacuation warning for residents of low-lying areas along the lower Russian River Valley.

This is in anticipation of the river reaching flood levels of up to 40 feet Sunday morning.

The evacuation warning spans areas between Healdsburg and Jenner below the 32-foot flood level. See if your address falls within the evacuation warning zone here.

With major flooding already affecting the area, the National Weather Service predicts flood levels will surpass 32 feet on Sunday around 4 a.m. and approach 40 feet by midnight.

An evacuation warning means there is a threat to the area and residents should be prepared to leave if an evacuation order is issued. This means gathering all essentials and medications, checking on neighbors and staying informed.

Sonoma County said it is offering shelter for those impacted in the E.C. Kraft Building at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds at 1350 Bennett Valley Road in Santa Rosa. Cots, comfort kits and mental health services will be available, according to officials. Pets are welcome and masks are required.

The county said it will also offer assistance to those needing to move an RV or vehicle out of the evacuation zone. For more information, call 707-565-2454.

Soil and road conditions remain compromised by Wednesday’s storm. Health officials advise residents to stay out of flood waters and travel with caution.