Sonoma County issues freeze warning

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – With freezing temperatures expected the next few nights, Sonoma County has issued a cold weather warning through Friday night.

Officials say temperatures are expected to drop into the upper 20s and 30s which will impact the homeless community and residents with inadequate heating.

Residents are encouraged to limit time outside as it can cause hypothermia and frostbite.

Hypothermia symptoms include:

Confusion

Dizziness

Exhaustion

Severe shivering

Clumsiness

Lack of coordination

Slurred speech

Mumbling drowsiness or very low energy

Weak pylse

Slow, shallow breathing

Progressive loss of conciousness

Officials also warn that cold weather can cause a higher risk of car accidents, carbon monoxide poisoning, and heart attacks from overexertion.

Homeless individuals are encouraged to find the nearest shelter. Sonoma County has over 900 shelter beds year-round.

An outdoor warming center will be set up by the City of Santa Rosa and the Catholic Charities of Santa Rosa. It will be open through Friday between 8 p.m. and 7 a.m. — It is located at 610 Wilson St. in Santa Rosa.

Beds are also available at the Redwood Gospel Mission and Reach for Home.

Appointments can be made to visit the Nomadic Shelter program.

To learn more about cold weather preparedness, including safety tips visit srcity.org/ExtremeCold.

For more information on how to prepare for extreme cold, visit https://socoemergency.org/get-ready/local-hazards/preparing-for-extreme-cold/.