Sonoma County Jail inmate found hanging from cell: sheriff

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — An inmate at the Sonoma County Jail was found dead while in custody, sheriff officials announced Wednesday.

According to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday just before 5 p.m., a correctional deputy was making her rounds and found 43-year-old Benjamin Vega, of Rohnert Park, hanging from his jail cell.

It is being reported that Vegas was in a single inmate cell.

Sheriff’s said multiple correctional deputies attempted life-saving measures by performing CPR and calling for an ambulance — but ultimately, Vega was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical personnel.

“The Sheriff’s Office Violent Crime Investigation and Crime Scene Investigation detectives were called to the scene to conduct an investigation,” said a press release by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

“Pursuant to the County-Wide in custody death protocol, the Marin County Coroner’s Office is conducting an independent death investigation.”

According to jail records, Vega was booked into the Sonoma County Jail on January 1, by the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety for domestic violence, false imprisonment, criminal threats, assault with a deadly weapon, robbery and committing a felony while out on bail.

“The Sheriff’s Office would like to send our condolences to Vega’s family and friends during this difficult time,” said a press release.