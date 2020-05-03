Sonoma County launches 2 new COVID-19 testing sites available to all residents

FILE – In this April 20, 2020, photo, a test is performed on a patient in a COVID-19 triage tent at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Yonkers, N.Y. An Associated Press analysis finds that most states are not meeting the minimum levels of testing suggested by the federal government and recommended by public health researchers even as many of them begin to reopen their shattered economies. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Sonoma County announced Sunday it will launch two new COVID-19 testing sites to all residents.

The new testing sites will open in Santa Rosa and Petaluma, and will be open to all residents regardless of whether they have coronavirus symptoms or not.

This after Governor Gavin Newsom’s announcement to add more than 80 community coronavirus testing sites across the state.

For those who have insurance, their insurance providers will be billed. Those without insurance can still get tested.

This is not a drive-thru test, participants will have to get out of their car to get a test.

The testing sites will be open on Tuesday, May 5.

Appointments are available on weekdays and can be made here. Residents without internet access can call (888) 634-1123. Specific test locations and hours will be provided when making an appointment.

Tests are free to the public.

“We are pleased to see that the State is stepping in to supplement local testing efforts”, Board Chair, Supervisor Susan Gorin said. “This will help us get reach our goal of conducting 600-800 tests per day, which will help us to understand the spread of COVID-19 here in Sonoma County – a critical step toward opening the County back up.”

The testing sites are provided through a state partnership with OptumServe, a leading health services innovation company. OptumServe will be able to set up to 80 testing sites throughout California, increasing the total testing capacity by more than 10,500 tests per day.

These sites enable Sonoma County to increase its testing by more than 260 tests per day.

“These testing sites will help Sonoma County dramatically increase testing needs for individuals who have had limited access to COVID-19 tests up until now,” Sonoma County Health Officer, Dr. Sundari Mase said. “We’re thrilled to partner with the State and OptumServe to help ensure our communities are healthy, while also helping meet our own and California’s testing goals.”

