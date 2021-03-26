Sonoma County launches effort to vaccinate homebound residents

(KRON) – Sonoma County is launching its own effort to vaccine those homebound for medical reasons.

The county and Fox Home Health are running a mobile vaccine clinic for those 16 and older who cannot make it to a site.

To qualify, you must need the help of another person or medical equipment such as crutches, a walker, or a wheelchair to leave your home, or your doctor believes that your health or illness could get worse if you leave your home, or it is difficult for you to leave your home and you typically cannot do so.

If you fit the criteria, call 707-565-4667 or send an email to stompcovid@foxandassociates.org for more information.