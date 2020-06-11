Sonoma County mayors pledge to review police policies in cities

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Sonoma County mayors are pledging to review police policies in each of their cities following the death of George Floyd and the protests that have followed in communities across the country.

On Wednesday, they met alongside local law enforcement chiefs to announce the region’s commitment.

“The last two weeks have shaken us all to the core,” Congressman Mike Thompson said.

Sonoma County mayors and police chiefs met on Wednesday to announce the entire county is committed to working together to end the use of excessive force in local police departments and to implement policy changes.

“I believe all the mayors have signed the pledge and that pledge is to review our police policies, to engage our community to actually report on what we learned and to reform where appropriate,” Mayor Tom Schwedhelm, City of Santa Rosa, said.

Through improving community engagement, building trust and transparency, the mayors in Sonoma County say they have been meeting with each other weekly and plan to listen to the community.

The mayors say they are in solidarity with their residents and encourage peaceful protests to continue.

“We are fully invested in doing our own research, putting research out there, reviewing our policies on use of force with law enforcement agencies,” Mayor Dominc Foppoli, city of Windsor, said.

Petaluma Police Chief Ken Savano says they have temporarily banned chokeholds within their department and are reviewing practices to prevent any unnecessary situations from happening in the future.

“As we turn our emotions into change, I want to assure you that each of us and all that we command are committed to giving everyone a voice, neutral, treating everyone with dignity and respect,” Savano said.

