Sonoma County not joining stay-at-home order yet

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – Sonoma County has not joined the early stay at home order enacted by five Bay Area counties.

The county health officer says they’ll continue monitoring the situation but does not believe the order is necessary just yet.

That’s not keeping residents and small businesses from bracing for another shutdown.

Businesses in downtown Santa Rosa can continue operating as they have at least for now.

Unlike communities in 5 other Bay Area counties, a voluntary stay at home order has not been enacted in Sonoma County.

“We don’t feel our current hospitalizations, case rates test positivity and ICU capacity justify joining the rest of the counties immediately implementing a stay at home order,” Dr. Sundari Mase said.

Sonoma County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase says there appears to be some issues with the COVID-19 numbers the state has been reporting for the county.

As those differences are being worked out Dr. Mase does not believe the stay at home order is necessary at the moment but it’s also not off the table.

“We are tracking the situation closely talking with our health care partners daily if not hourly and are leaving open the option of joining the other counties if the need arises,” Dr. Mase said.

Under a stay at home order businesses like Revive Hair Collective would have to close again for at least 3 weeks.

For stylist Trina Benavidez, 5 months of no work and dealing with wildfires, smoke, and power shutoffs this year, another closure would be another crushing blow.

“I get we have to do this but it’s frustrating,” Benavidez said.

Staying open for outdoor dining is what the owners of El Palomar Mexican Food would like to continue to doing but if needed, they too will try their best to make due with takeout.

Eclectic gift shop “Positively 4th Street” has been doing their best to limit capacity to avert any issues.

Owner Randy Harris worries what another shutdown might do to his downtown neighbors, especially this close to Christmas.

“I’ve been here for 27 years and this has definitely been the most challenging year,” Harris said.