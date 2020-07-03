Sonoma County officials anticipate spike in cases will place county on Newsom’s watch list

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — In the North Bay, there’s been a spike in COVID-19 cases and deaths.

Sonoma County reported two more deaths Thursday.

County officials believe the rise in cases will potentially place the county on the governor’s watch list – by next week.

Sonoma County was one of the first Bay Area counties to loosen restrictions. Now there’s concerns about reopening too fast.

“Definitely scared, I mean when you shut down all these other counties, where else are you going to go,” Codi Binkley said.

This reaction coming from a restaurant owner in Sonoma Plaza where visitors have been flocking to ever since businesses were allowed to reopen.

“All of our hotels are getting to 100 percent capacity, it’s a little difficult to not have this hesitation, ordering a lot of food to get ready for something that used to be our biggest weekend of the year,” Binkley said.

The July 4th holiday is near but county public health officials are seeing a jump in COVID-19 cases each day.

As of Thursday, two more coronavirus deaths were reported.

“I think our COVID increases don’t necessarily surprise me but nevertheless it saddens me greatly,” Susan Gorin said.

This may land the county on the governor’s “watch list” which means the possibility of businesses closing – again.

Board of Supervisors Chair Susan Gorin had this message for businesses who may be impacted:

“Try to limit your interaction with people as much as possible to avoid any potential transmission of COVID.”

It may be hard, Thursday evening the parking lot was full at Sonoma Plaza — a stark contrast from three months ago.

“I watched the occupancy just today and I think it jumped from 20 percent to 80 percent in the course in a few hours,” Tre Coles, tasting room manager, Rancho Maria Wines said. “When you shut everything down around us people seem to not want to stay home and the sooner we all stay home, the sooner we all get back to normal.”

The county will be monitoring COVID-19 hot spots and encourage people to follow public health guidelines, if they have to go out, wear your mask, keep your distance, it is best to stay home, that will prevent the county from ending up on the watch list.

