Sonoma County opens new coronavirus testing sites for all residents, no symptoms required

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Two new coronavirus testing sites are opening Tuesday in Sonoma County.

They’re different than the drive-thru testing sites as you must make an appointment and get out of your car to receive the test.

However, you don’t have to be showing any symptoms.

One testing site is in Santa Rosa and the other in Petaluma.

If you have insurance, your provider will be billed, but if you don’t have insurance, you can still get a test.

This comes after Governor Gavin Newsom’s announcement to add more than 80 community coronavirus testing sites statewide.

The two new testing sites are different than the county’s drive-thru testing site located at the Sonoma County Public Health laboratory, and testing there is available for health care workers only.

These new sites will help Sonoma County reach its goal in conducting 600 to 800 tests per day to better understand the spread of the virus.

Health officials have yet to release where exactly these tests will be conducted, but did say the state made sure the two were between 30 minutes to an hour from a hospital or another testing site.

You can make appointment online or call 1-888-634-1123.

Specific test locations and hours will be provided when making an appointment.

