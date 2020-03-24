Sonoma County parks ordered to close to enforce shelter-in-place

SONOMA, Calif. (KRON) – All parks in Sonoma County have been ordered to close beginning Tuesday to enforce the shelter-in-place order amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“The closure applies to all agencies and jurisdictions operating parks and open spaces in Sonoma County, including city, county, state and federal parklands and recreational lands operated by private groups and nonprofits.”

After parks, trails and beaches across the county were filled with visitors following the shelter-in-place order, county officials came to the closure decision.

Parks will remain closed until further notice.

“Closing parks is a difficult decision, but it is the right decision at this time,” said Dr. Sundari Mase, the county’s interim health officer. “Allowing crowded conditions in parks is not in our best interest during this health crisis. The best action we can take is to stay close to home and limit our outdoor time to our yards and neighborhoods.”

The shelter-in-place was issued on March 17 and Governor Gavin Newsom issued a statewide order on March 18.

These directives urge residents to stay home except for essential activities.

“We know that spending time outside is essential to our health, but too many people using the parks makes social distancing difficult,” said Susan Gorin, Chair of the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors. “We all need to follow the health order and stick close to home for our outdoor activities. If we change our actions now, we slow the spread of this disease sooner than later.”

