This is an image of the monkeypox virus under a microscope. (Courtesy of NIAID)

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Sonoma County announced on Friday 17 cases of confirmed monkeypox among its residents. The county says the number is “suggestive of accelerating spread” of monkeypox.

Last week on July 26, there were seven cases of monkeypox in Sonoma County. Cases have more than doubled since then.

Despite the jump in cases, monkeypox remains a “low risk” to the vast majority of Sonoma County residents, the county said in a press release. The vast majority of cases are among men who have sex with men.

As of Friday, Sonoma County has received 820 doses of the monkeypox vaccine. However, the county says manufactures have not produced the vaccine supply to meet the demand.

On Monday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in regard to the spread of monkeypox. Three days later, President Joe Biden declared monkeypox a public health emergency at the federal level.

California has a reported 826 cases, according to the CDC’s latest data posted on Thursday, Aug. 4. That’s the second most of any station in the country, trailing only behind New York’s 1,748 cases. Nationwide, there are 7,102 monkeypox cases.

KRON On is streaming news live now

Monkeypox is less contagious than COVID-19 and is spread differently. Health officials say the virus is spread by intimate contact such as kissing, hugging, or sexual intercourse.

Sonoma County’s monkeypox guide can be viewed here.