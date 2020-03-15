Sonoma County reports 1st ‘community spread’ coronavirus case

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Sonoma County reported its first confirmed case of community spread of the novel coronavirus in the county on March 14.

Additionally, there is another person associated with the confirmed case whose tests results are currently pending. This person is self-quarantined with no symptoms.

Anyone this person may have been in contact with is being contacted by health officials.

This is a developing situation and Sonoma County will be releasing more information as it becomes available.

