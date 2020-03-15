Breaking News
The latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak
Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW
Coronavirus: The Latest

Sonoma County reports 1st ‘community spread’ coronavirus case

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Sonoma County reported its first confirmed case of community spread of the novel coronavirus in the county on March 14.

Additionally, there is another person associated with the confirmed case whose tests results are currently pending. This person is self-quarantined with no symptoms.

Anyone this person may have been in contact with is being contacted by health officials.

This is a developing situation and Sonoma County will be releasing more information as it becomes available.

Latest News Headlines:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News