SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Sonoma County has reported its first death due to COVID-19, according to officials.
This marks the Bay Area’s 11th coronavirus-related death.
No details are being released at this time.
Latest News Headlines:
- Sonoma County reports 1st death due to COVID-19
- Marin County reports 38 coronavirus cases in new diagram
- 13 San Jose firefighters test positive for coronavirus
- TV host Andy Cohen says he tested positive for COVID-19
- ‘Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear’ evening update – March 20, 2020