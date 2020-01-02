Sonoma County sheriff’s deputies injured in Highway 12 crash

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — Two deputies with the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department were injured, one suffering moderate injuries, in a crash Wednesday night while responding to a domestic violence call.

The crash occurred Wednesday night on Highway 12 near Melita Road in Santa Rosa.

One of the deputies suffered moderate injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital, authorities said.

Photos released by the Sonoma Sheriff’s Department show the crashed patrol cars shortly after the crash.

This is developing, check back for updates