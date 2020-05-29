Sonoma County sheriff says local health order will not be enforced starting June 1

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – While some regions in the Bay Area such as San Francisco have made public health orders indefinite, that will not be the case in Sonoma County.

On Thursday, Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department officials said they feel the department has been far more restrictive than the governor’s orders, claiming that the health department has not been entirely transparent and that the health orders have placed significant restrictions on residents’ freedoms.

The sheriff also reached out to the county health department for information to back up their orders, and he says he has yet to receive it.

He say over the last 10 weeks, Sonoma County has made progress, increased testing, and kept the infection rate under control.

The sheriff says it’s time to move into a risk-based system and beyond blanket orders.

The sheriff said orders will no longer be enforced beginning June 1.

