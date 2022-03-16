SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — With fire season fast approaching, the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors approved to fund the Sheriff’s Office helicopter program, known as Henry 1, through June 2023.

On Tuesday, the board budgeted $2,372,757 to cover one year of helicopter operations and directed staff to investigate long-term funding for the program.

Facing an $8 million deficit, the Sheriff’s Office included the helicopter program on its list of proposed reductions in 2020.

That year, the Board of Supervisors agreed to use one-time funds to maintain the program through June 2022.

Since its founding in 1974, the helicopter program has been utilized to help the Sheriff’s Office with law enforcement and search and rescue operations — in addition to fire suppression and medical services.

“Henry 1 is a life-saving asset for the county,” said James Gore, Chair of the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors.

“I’m thankful when this bird is in the sky taking care of Sonoma County.”

The additional year of funding will allow time for the County to continue discussing the helicopter program’s long-term funding.

The County said it has engaged with regional partners and agencies to consider financially sustainable options and alternatives for a future helicopter program in the region.

Currently, Sonoma County Fire District contracts with Redwood Empire Air Care Helicopter, or REACH, for a joint, multi-mission, year-round helicopter program capable of medical, fire reconnaissance and suppression, and aerial search and rescue operations.

Additional helicopter programs in the region with varying levels of capabilities are operated by Cal Fire, California Highway Patrol, the U.S. Coast Guard, and Contra Costa Fire REACH.