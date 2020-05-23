Sonoma County to allow outdoor dining to reopen this weekend

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Sonoma County officials announced Friday that the county will move further in Phase 2 of reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Sonoma County’s amended order, which goes into effect at midnight, allows outdoor dining to reopen.

Businesses such as wineries, breweries, and bars may also open for outdoor dining if meals are served.

The order also expands childcare to include summer day-camp programs and allows the conduct of drive-in ceremonies and operation of drive-in movies.

Below are significant changes to the health order:

Restaurants and food facilities may offer onsite sit-down outdoor meals

Wineries, tasting rooms, bars, pubs, breweries and craft distilleries may offer: a) curbside pick-up, delivery, shipping; and b) sit-down outdoor meals in accordance with their land use permit and if the business has a food-facility permit (if applicable)

Summer day camps and other educational or recreational institutions or programs may provide childcare/supervision for children of all ages

Ceremonies (including graduations and religious activities) may be conducted with household members attending in closed motorized vehicles

Check back for updates

Latest Stories: