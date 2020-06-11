Sonoma County to allow tasting rooms for wineries and breweries to operate

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Sonoma County is set to allow tasting rooms for wineries and breweries to operate without being required to serve food at the same time.

The modification to shelter-in-place orders will go into effect starting at 12:01 a.m. on Jun. 12 — the same day Governor Gavin Newsom is set to officially ease requirements.

The Board of Supervisors will continue to discuss future openings during the board meeting Jun. 11.

