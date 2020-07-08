Sonoma County to be monitored after increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, deaths

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Sonoma County is the latest county on the state’s radar.

The county will be monitored by California health officials for three days. This after reporting a greater than 10% increase in hospitalizations in a three-day period.

Hospitalizations are at 62% from July 5 through July 7.

Additionally, the number of deaths doubled in a week from five to 11.

The decision to add Sonoma County to the state’s official COVID-19 watch list will be determined on Friday and dependent on the hospitalization rate over the next three days.

If the county is added, indoor activities like restaurants, wineries and bars will have to be moved outdoors.

Napa County is the latest Bay Area county to be added to California’s COVID-19 watch list. Business owners were told earlier this week to prepare to shut down after the county reported a rise in cases.

